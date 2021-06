Category: World Published on Friday, 04 June 2021 16:11 Hits: 4

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that suggestions the Russian state was linked to high profile ransomware attacks in the United States were absurd and an attempt to stir trouble ahead of his summit this month with U.S. President Joe Biden. Read full story

