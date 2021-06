Category: World Published on Friday, 04 June 2021 17:43 Hits: 4

OTTAWA (Reuters) -The Catholic Church must take responsibility for its role in running many of Canada's residential schools for indigenous children, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday, after the discovery of the remains of 215 children at one former school last month. Read full story

