Category: World Published on Friday, 04 June 2021 18:52 Hits: 4

ST PETERSBURG (Reuters) -Russia may provide coronavirus vaccinations for a fee to foreigners who travel to the country, President Vladimir Putin told an economic forum on Friday, as Moscow seeks to enhance its global reputation with its Sputnik V vaccine. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/06/05/putin-plans-to-offer-vaccinations-to-visiting-foreigners-for-a-fee