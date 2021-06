Category: World Published on Friday, 04 June 2021 09:35 Hits: 2

Framing climate-change mitigation as a growth opportunity instead of merely a cost should make rapid progress toward a green transformation much more feasible. What previously appeared to be a political suicide mission could now yield substantial benefits for those who lead it.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/green-transition-is-growth-opportunity-not-economic-burden-by-kemal-dervis-2021-06