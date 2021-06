Category: World Published on Friday, 04 June 2021 08:47 Hits: 5

London to New York may again be possible in under 4 hours after the US-based airline struck a deal for 15 ultra-fast jets. Regular commercial supersonic flights have not been seen since 2003.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/united-airlines-aims-to-revive-supersonic-passenger-travel-with-boom/a-57775019?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf