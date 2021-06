Category: World Published on Friday, 04 June 2021 08:59 Hits: 4

Chipmakers in Dresden, Germany, are reacting to soaring demand for semiconductors by expanding their production facilities in what's come to be called Silicon Saxony. Bosch is the latest to join the frenzy on the ground.

