Category: World Published on Friday, 04 June 2021 04:49 Hits: 5

Major news outlets in Australia, mostly owned by two media giants, have been fined for defying a court order banning them from publishing details of Cardinal George Pell's child sex abuse case.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/australia-news-outlets-fined-for-gag-order-breach-in-george-pell-case/a-57774467?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf