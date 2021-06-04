The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

News Roundup: DeJoy under investigation; Gaetz probe widens; Trump plans new rallies

In the news today: Postmaster General Louise DeJoy joins the ranks of Trump-allied officials known to be under federal investigation. Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, already being investigated for the alleged sex trafficking of a minor, is now being probed over a potential cover-up scheme. Donald Trump will soon be reinitiating public rallies—but, according to allies, he’s now so delusional that he believes he could be returned to office by August, toppling Joe Biden. Does he intend to goad new audiences into violent action to see those plans through?

Here's some of what you may have missed:

DeJoy under investigation by FBI, grand jury, for potential campaign finance violations

Matt Gaetz reportedly being investigated for cover-up scheme and mysteriously missing a wad of money

Biden's rescue plan working: Full fridges, utilities and rent paid, despair lifted

Biden offers major concession on taxes to get Republicans to move on infrastructure

After months of ranting to Mar-a-Lago guests, sore loser Trump is about to return to public speeches

From the community:

In retreat, they are salting the earth behind them

Space Archeology Delivers A New Perspective on the Ancient City of Troy

