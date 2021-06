Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 June 2021 17:42 Hits: 3

LAHORE, Pakistan (Reuters) - A Pakistani court on Thursday overturned the death sentence of a Christian couple in a blasphemy case, acquitting them for lack of evidence after they had spent seven years on death row, lawyers said. Read full story

