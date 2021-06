Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 June 2021 17:58 Hits: 3

PARIS (Reuters) -No explosive device has been found aboard an Air France airplane that arrived from Chad escorted by the French army following an anonymous threat about the possible presence of such a device, Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin said in a tweet on Thursday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/06/04/no-explosive-device-aboard-the-air-france-flight-from-chad