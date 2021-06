Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 June 2021 18:59 Hits: 5

MOSCOW :Police in Moscow released prominent Russian opposition politician Dmitry Gudkov from custody on Thursday, but have kept him as a suspect in a criminal case that prompted his arrest two days ago, his lawyers said.

