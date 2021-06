Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 June 2021 18:50 Hits: 5

When 7.2 million South Africans faced unemployment because of the pandemic, activist Ilka Stein created a mobile grocery store to help combat hunger. The renovated school bus brings affordable food to neighborhoods across Johannesburg.

