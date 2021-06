Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 June 2021 18:51 Hits: 4

The government of Uganda has been handing out formal land titles to rural dwellers to reduce conflict and provide greater financial stability to families. But critics say the efforts clash with traditional concepts of property – and who gets to define it.

