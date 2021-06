Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 June 2021 10:35 Hits: 0

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for stronger health systems and universal health coverage in order to prevent further avoidable deaths. Taking the same approach to controlling cancer can help to ensure that five million people a year do not die prematurely.

