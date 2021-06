Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 June 2021 14:30 Hits: 2

Bothered by a painful hip, top-ranked Ash Barty retired Thursday from her second-round match at the French Open, leaving the clay-court Grand Slam tournament without any of the top three women in the rankings.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/sport/20210603-women-s-world-no-1-barty-retires-from-french-open-with-hip-injury