Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 June 2021 10:16 Hits: 2

For the Khoi and San - South Africa's first inhabitants - a verdant patch of land in Cape Town embodies victory and tragedy.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/heritage-dispute-engulfs-site-chosen-for-amazon-s-new-african-hq-14939998