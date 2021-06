Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 June 2021 13:16 Hits: 2

City planners should work to avoid urban sprawl – but skyscrapers aren’t the only answer, says a new report from the World Bank. There are environmental, economic, and social benefits to compact cities that combine both vertical and horizontal expansion.

