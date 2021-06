Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 June 2021 13:14 Hits: 2

The Chinese state’s atrocities against the Uyghur people of Xinjiang province are a clear violation of the 1948 United Nations Genocide Convention. With all other paths to justice foreclosed, the responsibility falls on national governments to speak up for the victims and fulfill their obligations under international law.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/evidence-of-china-uyghur-genocide-by-irwin-cotler-and-yonah-diamond-2021-06