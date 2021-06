Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 June 2021 06:07 Hits: 4

Russia's media regulator has notified RFE/RL that it plans to draft another set of 130 protocols for violations of the country's controversial "foreign agent" law requiring the labeling of content.

