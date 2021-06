Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 June 2021 08:14 Hits: 6

The Tokyo Olympics organizing committee has rejected the notion of canceling or postponing the Games while President Joe Biden is offering Americans free beer to get vaccinated. Follow DW for the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-digest-tokyo-olympics-cannot-be-postponed/a-57765625?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf