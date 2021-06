Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 June 2021 11:27 Hits: 3

Seoul has threatened to boycott the Tokyo Olympic Games over an ongoing territorial dispute. South Korea filed a complaint after the release of a map marking remote islands between Japan and the Korean Peninsula.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/south-korea-stokes-fear-in-japan-of-olympic-boycott/a-57755759?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf