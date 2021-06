Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 June 2021 03:23 Hits: 5

Cristiana Chamorro, a potential challenger to President Daniel Ortega, has been detained on money laundering charges. She rejected the allegations as an effort to keep her out of the presidential race in November.

