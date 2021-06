Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 June 2021 10:02 Hits: 3

Isaac Herzog, a veteran politician and the scion of a prominent Israeli family, was elected president Tuesday, a largely ceremonial role that is meant to serve as the nation’s moral compass and promote unity.

