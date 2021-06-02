From hospitals to amusement parks, Iranians grapple with surprise power outages

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 June 2021 14:40 Hits: 2

Lifts and amusement park rides grinding to a halt, businesses, and employees left in the dark, hospital equipment stopping suddenly … People around Iran have been experiencing regular power outages since the beginning of May. While the state energy distributor has tried to schedule these outages to align with energy demands, our Observers tell us that power cuts have been more frequent, and lengthier, than planned.

