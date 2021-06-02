The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

From hospitals to amusement parks, Iranians grapple with surprise power outages

Category: World Hits: 2

From hospitals to amusement parks, Iranians grapple with surprise power outages Lifts and amusement park rides grinding to a halt, businesses, and employees left in the dark, hospital equipment stopping suddenly … People around Iran have been experiencing regular power outages since the beginning of May. While the state energy distributor has tried to schedule these outages to align with energy demands, our Observers tell us that power cuts have been more frequent, and lengthier, than planned. 

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210602-from-hospitals-to-amusement-parks-iranians-grapple-with-surprise-power-outages

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version