Catholic Church still divided over blessing of gay couples

A few weeks ago, at the Vatican, the powerful Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith published an official document reiterating that Catholic priests cannot give blessings to same-sex unions. The document was supposed to draw a definitive line under the issue, but instead it sparked controversy and further debate. Indeed, some priests reject the interpretation, judging it "hurtful" to gay couples and calling for more openness. Our correspondents report from northern Italy.

