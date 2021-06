Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 June 2021 02:32 Hits: 5

Prosecutors are seeking a 30-year sentence for the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murder in George Floyd’s death, but a defense attorney is asking that Derek Chauvin be sentenced to probation and time already served, according to court documents filed Wednesday.

