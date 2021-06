Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 June 2021 03:14 Hits: 5

Nicaraguan police on Wednesday placed opposition figure Cristiana Chamorro—a possible challenger to President Daniel Ortega in November elections—under house arrest, her family said, after government claims that she was guilty of money laundering.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210603-nicaragua-opposition-figure-chamorro-placed-under-house-arrest