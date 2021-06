Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 June 2021 04:24 Hits: 5

NASA announced plans on Wednesday to launch a pair of missions to Venus between 2028 and 2030 – its first in decades – to study the atmosphere and geologic features of Earth’s so-called sister planet and better understand why the two emerged so differently.

