Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 June 2021 06:16 Hits: 6

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Andrei Kazimirov left Belarus for Russia last September to sit out a crackdown on anti-government protests after he was detained over a rally in August and beaten while in custody, his lawyer says. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/06/03/belarusian-protester-fights-extradition-from-russia