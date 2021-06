Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 June 2021 06:59 Hits: 8

PETALING JAYA: A report on the investigation into the May 24 LRT collision that injured more than 200 commuters will be submitted at the Cabinet meeting next week. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/06/03/dr-wee-report-on-may-24-lrt-mishap-to-be-presented-to-cabinet-next-week