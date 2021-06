Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 June 2021 06:09 Hits: 5

Australia's second-most populous state, Victoria, reported its lowest rise in new COVID-19 cases in more than a week on Thursday, a day after authorities extended a snap lockdown in state capital Melbourne for a second week.

