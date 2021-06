Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 June 2021 20:57 Hits: 3

During the centennial anniversary of Tulsa’s race massacre, President Biden called on Democratic lawmakers to protect voters’ rights as Republicans in Texas and other states pass new restrictions making it tougher to cast ballots.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2021/0602/Biden-pleads-for-action-as-voting-rights-tug-of-war-continues?icid=rss