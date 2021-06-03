News Roundup: Scholars warn democracy is in danger; voting rights legislation remains stalled

Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 June 2021 02:30 Hits: 5

In the news today: A Senate parliamentarian ruling appears to sharply limit new reconciliation options, giving Republicans a boost in their efforts to block new infrastructure spending. 100 scholars issue a public warning that Republican actions are putting the nation’s democracy at dire risk. And Joe Biden singles out two Democratic senators who continue to protect a Senate tradition long used to sabotage civil and voting rights.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

• Biden, Schumer hamstrung on infrastructure by new ruling from parliamentarian

• Biden slams Manchin and Sinema for holding up voting rights legislation

• One hundred scholars submit a dire warning about the future of American democracy

• Tulsa wasn't the first or last time Black people were massacred and erased from American history

• Donald Trump's blog is dead, because it was exactly what Trump wanted, and no one was reading it

From the community:

• COVID Breakthrough Deaths in Context

• The Filibuster is a Dead Man Walking

