Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 June 2021 18:03 Hits: 6

(Reuters) - The Canadian province of Ontario will keep schools closed for in-person learning until the new school year starts in September, even as COVID-19 case counts flatten and the province considers an earlier reopening than initially planned, Premier Doug Ford announced on Wednesday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/06/03/ontario-to-keep-schools-closed-for-in-person-learning-until-autumn