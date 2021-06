Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 June 2021 18:49 Hits: 6

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish regions with a low coronavirus infection rate will be allowed to reopen nightlife before herd immunity is achieved, which is expected by mid-August, the health minister said on Wednesday after meeting with regional authorities. Read full story

