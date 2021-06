Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 June 2021 09:01 Hits: 4

TAIPEI: Germany's top diplomat in Taipei said his government has been helping in talks between Taiwan and drugmaker BioNTech to supply COVID-19 vaccines, after Taiwan said a deal fell apart earlier this year due to Chinese "intervention". China denied that accusation. But a war of words escalated ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/taiwan-covid-19-vaccine-pfizer-biontech-fosun-china-germany-14932282