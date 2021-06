Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 June 2021 09:51 Hits: 5

While some advocate economic degrowth as an option to achieve climate targets and other environmental goals, there is a much stronger case for adopting efficient clean technologies. The gains from introducing them would outweigh the financial cost of the green transition, and economies would not have to sacrifice growth in the process.

