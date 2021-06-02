The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

A Massive Crisis : Majority of U.S. Mass Shootings Have Links to Domestic Violence

With the U.S. marking at least 242 mass shootings so far in 2021, according to the Gun Violence Archive, we speak with policy expert Julia Weber about the link between gun violence and domestic violence. “We know that this is a massive crisis that we need to address much more effectively,” says Weber, the implementation director at the Giffords Law Center. A 2020 Bloomberg analysis looking at nearly 750 mass shootings over a six-year span found about 60% of the shootings were either domestic violence attacks or committed by men with histories of domestic violence.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/6/2/gun_violence_mass_shootings_domestic_violence

