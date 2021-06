Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 June 2021 08:00 Hits: 4

If China historically had pursued the path that its current paramount leader, Xi Jinping, seems to want to take, it would not be a rising economic superpower. History shows that it is in China's own interest to allow for more regional autonomy and less centralization.

