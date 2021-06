Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 June 2021 04:34 Hits: 4

A former German bank employee became the first to be jailed over a multi-year scam that defrauded state treasuries across Europe. The scheme allegedly involved hundreds of bankers.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/german-banker-first-to-be-jailed-in-cum-ex-tax-evasion-scheme/a-57751184?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf