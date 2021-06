Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 June 2021 05:37 Hits: 12

KOTA KINABALU: Former Tanjung Aru MP Leonard Hsing Yin Shean has passed away after battling Covid-19 infection for nearly a month. He was 69. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/06/02/former-tg-aru-mp-dies-from-covid-19