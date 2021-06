Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 June 2021 06:19 Hits: 4

KUCHING: More low-risk quarantine and treatment centres (PKRC) should be set up in Sarawak's Kapit division to ease the burden on health facilities, says Tan Sri James Masing. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/06/02/james-masing-more-covid-19-treatment-centres-should-be-set-up-in-kapit-sarawak