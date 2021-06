Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 June 2021 06:30 Hits: 4

After delaying its privacy policy changes by three months due to an uproar from users, WhatsApp has done an about-turn and said it will not restrict functionality or ban people from using its app if they do not accept the changes. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/tech/tech-news/2021/06/02/whatsapp-u-turns-on-limiting-app-functions-for-users-who-dont-accept-privacy-policy-changes