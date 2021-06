Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 June 2021 06:51 Hits: 5

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean teen on Wednesday (Jun 2) admitted to harassing English Premier League footballer Neal Maupay by threatening to kill the Brighton & Hove Albion forward and his family in online messages sent last year. Derek Ng De Ren, 19, was in Singapore when he sent the threats to ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/singapore/singapore-teen-neal-maupay-death-threats-derek-ng-de-ren-14931878