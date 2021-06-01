The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

From relegation to riches? Meet the French second division club bought by a Saudi prince

From relegation to riches? Meet the French second division club bought by a Saudi prince La Berrichonne de Châteauroux are a second division football team from a small town in central France with a long history and deep ties to the local community. They now have one of the richest owners in French football, since Saudi prince Abdullah bin Musa'ad bought the team in March. The buyout has fans dreaming of a bright future, but why would a wealthy investor take over a struggling small-town club? Can he deliver the on-field success the fans crave?

