Covid restrictions will stay in several areas of Scotland, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Tuesday, putting pressure on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to delay plans to lift measures in England.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210601-nicola-sturgeon-keeps-covid-19-restrictions-in-parts-of-scotland