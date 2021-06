Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 June 2021 18:12 Hits: 3

Yair Lapid, like his late father, is a journalist-turned-politician renowned for his staunchly secular positions. But as the centrist politician edges towards the Israeli premiership post, he's stepped out of his father’s shadow.

