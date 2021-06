Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 June 2021 20:46 Hits: 5

Joe Biden on Tuesday became the first sitting U.S. president to visit the Tulsa, Oklahoma, site where hundreds of Black Americans were massacred by a white mob in 1921, as he marked the country's history of racial violence.

