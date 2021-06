Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 June 2021 18:33 Hits: 3

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has formally ended the Trump-era "remain in Mexico" policy, which forced tens of thousands of Central American asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for U.S. court cases, according to a U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) memo sent to agency leaders on Tuesday. Read full story

