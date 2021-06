Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 June 2021 20:43 Hits: 5

BOGOTA (Reuters) - One of Colombia's top five criminal groups, Los Caparros, has been dismantled with the death of its leader, Defense Minister Diego Molano said on Tuesday. Read full story

